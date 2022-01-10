3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cardlytics

(NASDAQ:CDLX) 10% owner Clifford Sosin acquired a total of 70560 shares at an average price of 62.75. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,427,688.24. What’s Happening: Cardlytics, during November, reported better-than-expected Q3 results..

Cardlytics, during November, reported better-than-expected Q3 results.. What Cardlytics Does: Cardlytics Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email and various real-time notifications.

Party City Holdco

(NYSE:PRTY) 10% owner Clifford Sosin acquired a total of 609092 shares at an average price of $6.52. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,973,716.94. What’s Happening: S&P, last month, upgraded Party City Holdings to 'B'.

S&P, last month, upgraded Party City Holdings to 'B'. What Party City Holdco Does: Party City Holdco Inc is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Party City also sells internationally in countries like the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, among others.

EverQuote