See why Craig-Hallum Is Bullish On iSpecimen

byVandana Singh
January 4, 2022 12:39 pm
Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) with a Buy rating and $20 price target. 

  • "Much the way Amazon has become the go-to platform for buyers and sellers of consumer goods," the analyst believes iSpecimen can become the go-to platform for human biospecimens, writes analyst Matthew Hewitt.
  • The analyst notes that though the Company was founded in 2009, it has only recently reached a critical mass of buyers and sellers, with revenue for 2021 on track to be nearly triple the 2019 level.
  • Related: iSpecimen Stock Rallies On Supply Pact Of Human Biospecimens For COVID-19 Research.
  • The Company offers a range of biofluids, tissue, and stem and immune cells, including specimens with genetic variants (such as COVID-19 variants).
  • Recently, iSpecimen expanded its global supplier network, with 25% of its newest specimen suppliers in 2021 coming from outside the U.S. 
  • Throughout 2021, iSpecimen has added nearly two dozen biospecimen suppliers to its network across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
  • In December, iSpecimen expanded its global biospecimen provider network to support research related to neurological disorders.
  • Price Action: ISPC shares are up 7.20 at $8.64 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

