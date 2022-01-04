See why Craig-Hallum Is Bullish On iSpecimen
Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) with a Buy rating and $20 price target.
- "Much the way Amazon has become the go-to platform for buyers and sellers of consumer goods," the analyst believes iSpecimen can become the go-to platform for human biospecimens, writes analyst Matthew Hewitt.
- The analyst notes that though the Company was founded in 2009, it has only recently reached a critical mass of buyers and sellers, with revenue for 2021 on track to be nearly triple the 2019 level.
- The Company offers a range of biofluids, tissue, and stem and immune cells, including specimens with genetic variants (such as COVID-19 variants).
- Recently, iSpecimen expanded its global supplier network, with 25% of its newest specimen suppliers in 2021 coming from outside the U.S.
- Throughout 2021, iSpecimen has added nearly two dozen biospecimen suppliers to its network across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
- In December, iSpecimen expanded its global biospecimen provider network to support research related to neurological disorders.
- Price Action: ISPC shares are up 7.20 at $8.64 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
