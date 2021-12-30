QQQ
+ 1.32
400.23
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
+ 1338.77
47803.43
+ 2.88%
DIA
+ 0.43
364.41
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.83
476.66
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 0.91
145.77
+ 0.62%
GLD
+ 0.89
167.70
+ 0.53%

BZ Chart of the Day: This Model Says 'Buy NIO'

byMark Putrino
December 30, 2021 1:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BZ Chart of the Day: This Model Says 'Buy NIO'

Traders like models. And this one says that it’s time to buy NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO).

Trading models take the guesswork out of the decision-making process. This prevents traders from making emotional decisions that lead to losses.

The bottom part of the following chart is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is a popular indicator that is used to measure momentum.

When the index exceeds 70, it indicates overbought conditions. This will draw sellers into the market and they could drive the price lower. This happened in January and again in June.

If the index is below 30, it shows oversold conditions. This could bring buyers into the market and they could push the price higher. This occurred in March and May.

Oversold conditions just pushed the RSI back below 30. This could be the beginning of a new uptrend.

To learn more about reading charts and trading models check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

nio_12.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nio Hangs Below Support: What's Next?

Nio Hangs Below Support: What's Next?

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares were trading higher Thursday alongside many other electric vehicle stocks. The Chinese automaker is expected to release its December and fourth-quarter delivery figures this weekend. Nio was up 11.61% at $31.52 midday Thursday.  read more
Cathie Wood Continues Buying Spree In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Cathie Wood Continues Buying Spree In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday further raised its exposure in the U.S listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPENG), continuing its buying spree in the company that aims to rival Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Popular investment management firm Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, on Tuesday, bought more shares in the U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) on the dip. read more
Nio Cracks Below Key Support Level: What's Next For The Chinese EV Manufacturer?

Nio Cracks Below Key Support Level: What's Next For The Chinese EV Manufacturer?

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower Tuesday alongside many other Chinese stocks amid concerns over the COVID-19 variant omicron. Another factor that may negatively impact Chinese stocks is the sharp rise of the U.S. Producer Price Index, adding to inflation worries. read more