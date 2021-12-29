QQQ
Traders Expect American Eagle Outfitters Stock To Continue Rising

byPriya Nigam
December 29, 2021 7:57 am
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) traded around 6 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday.

The most active were buyers of the Jan. 14 calls. There was an institutional buyer of 4,600 contracts for an average price of $1.04 per contract, he added.

Although the calls for Jan. 21 expiration were also active, buyers of the Jan. 14 expiration calls expect the company’s conference on Jan. 11 to act as a catalyst for the stock, Khouw mentioned.

AEO Price Action: Shares of American Eagle Outfitters rose by 1.16% to close at $24.35 on Tuesday.

