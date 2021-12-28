CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, United Rentals, Cisco Systems And This Semiconductor Stock

byPriya Nigam
December 28, 2021 8:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, United Rentals, Cisco Systems And This Semiconductor Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management named UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) as his top pick. The stock inched higher on Monday, extending last week’s gains, when it hit a record 52-week high.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private cited United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) as her pick.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was his pick. Shares of Cisco Systems had risen by 1.83% to close Monday’s trading at $63.42.

Pete Najarian named Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Shares of this company spiked 5.62% to settle at $154.36 on Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Trims AMD, Refuses To Sell Any Nvidia Stock: Here's Why

Jim Cramer Trims AMD, Refuses To Sell Any Nvidia Stock: Here's Why

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is up more than 70% year-to-date, so Jim Cramer decided to lock in profits and trim his position. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Intuit, BNY Mellon, Coinbase And This Semiconductor Maker

CNBC's Final Trades: Intuit, BNY Mellon, Coinbase And This Semiconductor Maker

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) as a top pick. read more
'Halftime Report' Final Trades From Oct. 25: Illumina, JPMorgan, And More

'Halftime Report' Final Trades From Oct. 25: Illumina, JPMorgan, And More

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report" final trades, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said that the acquisition noise around Illumina, Inc. read more
28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” read more