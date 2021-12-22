4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Ainos

The Trade: Ainos, Inc. (OTC:AIMD) CEO Chun-Hsien Tsai acquired a total of 333986 shares at an average price of $0.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $166,993.00.

(OTC:AIMD) CEO Chun-Hsien Tsai acquired a total of 333986 shares at an average price of $0.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $166,993.00. What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped 195% since the start of the year.

The company’s shares have jumped 195% since the start of the year. What Ainos Does: Ainos Inc formerly Amarillo Biosciences Inc is engaged in developing biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases.

PHX Minerals

The Trade : PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 36679 shares at an average price of $2.17. The insider spent $79,447.38 to buy those shares.

: (NYSE:PHX) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 36679 shares at an average price of $2.17. The insider spent $79,447.38 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : PHX Minerals recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.14 per share.

: PHX Minerals recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.14 per share. What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.

FlexShopper

The Trade : FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 34509 shares at an average price of $2.40. To acquire these shares, it cost $82,718.69.

: (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 34509 shares at an average price of $2.40. To acquire these shares, it cost $82,718.69. What’s Happening : The company, last month, posted mixed quarterly results.

: The company, last month, posted mixed quarterly results. What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Arlington Asset Investment