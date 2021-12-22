4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Ainos
- The Trade: Ainos, Inc. (OTC:AIMD) CEO Chun-Hsien Tsai acquired a total of 333986 shares at an average price of $0.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $166,993.00.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped 195% since the start of the year.
- What Ainos Does: Ainos Inc formerly Amarillo Biosciences Inc is engaged in developing biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases.
PHX Minerals
- The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 36679 shares at an average price of $2.17. The insider spent $79,447.38 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: PHX Minerals recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.14 per share.
- What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.
FlexShopper
- The Trade: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 34509 shares at an average price of $2.40. To acquire these shares, it cost $82,718.69.
- What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted mixed quarterly results.
- What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.
Arlington Asset Investment
- The Trade: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC) President and CEO Rock Tonkel Jr acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $3.42. The insider spent $34,210.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings.
- What Arlington Asset Investment Does: Arlington Asset Investment Corp is a U.S. based principal investment company. The company holds a leveraged MBS investment portfolio, including Agency MBS, private-label MBS, private-label interest-only MBS, and net long TBA positions, with Agency MBS accounting for the majority of total investment capital.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.