Could AT&T Gains Continue Into The New Year?

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Thursday jumped close to 7% to close at $23.71.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that AT&T was one of the busiest stock options on Thursday.

AT&T traded about three times its average daily call volumes, with calls outpacing puts by 3:1. The most active were the January 23 calls, Khouw mentioned. Throughout the day there were around 17,000 contracts traded. There were buyers of 5,000 contracts at an average price of $1.05 per contract, he added.

Traders of those calls “obviously see some follow through to today’s bounce,” Khouw said.