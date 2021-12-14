Why Pete Najarian Is Buying More Apple Call Options Today

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading lower Tuesday, pulling back after almost reaching a $3 trillion market cap.

Although the stock is trending lower today, options traders continue to pile into bullish call options, according to Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian.

"It's just amazing how every single day—it seems like—of the week we continue to see Apple calls," Najarian said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Najarian said someone bought 15,000 call options Tuesday morning at the $177.50 strike, expiring Dec. 23. He is tailing that trade by buying call options, but noted he is opting for different strike prices.

"It's just a daily thing that we are seeing with Apple and they continue to come," Najarian said. "They have been so right so consistently that I, of course, am going to try to follow along."

See Also: BofA Turns Bullish On Apple – Read Why

As long as the unusual options activity continues to show up in Apple, Najarian plans to continue to add to his stock and options positions.

"I've got multiple positions in Apple that go all the way out to January," Najarian said.

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $182.13 and as low as $116.21 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.36% at $173.35 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.