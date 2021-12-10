QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Invitation Homes, Viper Energy Partners, Meta Platforms, And More

byCraig Jones
December 10, 2021 7:34 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) had reached a record high earlier this week.

“The stock is up 48% on the year, not including dividends, a phenomenal winner,” Brown said. “It’s going higher."

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) as her pick.

“They had a distribution yield in the 6s this year,” Talkington mentioned. Their distribution yield could climb to 8% to 8.5% in 2022, she said, adding that the stock is a “high quality, smaller name.”

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management cited Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) as her top pick, while James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

