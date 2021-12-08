Why Are Quest Resource Shares Surging Today?
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) acquired two national asset-light waste and environmental services businesses, RWS Facility Services, LLC and InStream Environmental, LLC, for a total consideration of $44 million.
- Quest Resource agreed to acquire the membership interests of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based RWS for $33 million in cash and assets of Greenville, South Carolina-based InStream for $11 million.
- These acquisitions will expand Quest Resource's presence in the commercial property space and meaningfully add to its industrial market customer base.
- The combined transaction is estimated to add more than $80 million of revenue, ~$2.2 million in net income, and $5.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company expects the transactions to be accretive on a free cash flow per share basis.
- Quest Resource amended its lending agreement with Monroe Capital, increasing its borrowing facilities up to $75 million. It held cash and cash equivalents of $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021.
- According to a regulatory filing, the company's 10% Owner Barry M. Kitt has bought 450K shares in the company in a series of transactions from December 3 through 7th, 2021.
- Price Action: QRHC shares are trading higher by 18.6% at $6.7 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.