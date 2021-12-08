QQQ
+ 0.99
396.84
+ 0.25%
BTC/USD
-38.97
50549.98
-0.08%
DIA
+ 0.05
357.69
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.81
467.48
+ 0.17%
TLT
-2.14
153.14
-1.42%
GLD
+ 0.08
166.74
+ 0.04%

Why Are Quest Resource Shares Surging Today?

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 8, 2021 3:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Quest Resource Shares Surging Today?
  • Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHCacquired two national asset-light waste and environmental services businesses, RWS Facility Services, LLC and InStream Environmental, LLC, for a total consideration of $44 million.
  • Quest Resource agreed to acquire the membership interests of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based RWS for $33 million in cash and assets of Greenville, South Carolina-based InStream for $11 million.
  • These acquisitions will expand Quest Resource's presence in the commercial property space and meaningfully add to its industrial market customer base.
  • The combined transaction is estimated to add more than $80 million of revenue, ~$2.2 million in net income, and $5.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company expects the transactions to be accretive on a free cash flow per share basis.
  • Quest Resource amended its lending agreement with Monroe Capital, increasing its borrowing facilities up to $75 million. It held cash and cash equivalents of $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • According to a regulatory filing, the company's 10% Owner Barry M. Kitt has bought 450K shares in the company in a series of transactions from December 3 through 7th, 2021.
  • Price Action: QRHC shares are trading higher by 18.6% at $6.7 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Movers Trading Ideas