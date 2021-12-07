QQQ
+ 11.55
374.65
+ 2.99%
BTC/USD
+ 502.21
50944.13
+ 1%
DIA
+ 4.89
347.93
+ 1.39%
SPY
+ 9.34
449.45
+ 2.04%
TLT
-0.48
152.71
-0.32%
GLD
+ 0.42
165.80
+ 0.25%

CNBC's Final Trades: Russell 2000 Value, CVS, iTreasury Bond And This Biopharma

byCraig Jones
December 7, 2021 12:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Russell 2000 Value, CVS, iTreasury Bond And This Biopharma

On Monday's edition of CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management cited iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSE:IWN) as her pick, even amid “great volatility.”

“It has outperformed large cap value and performed in-line with large cap growth” in 2021, Young said. “I think it does better than both next year,” she commented.

Sarat Sethi said booster shots were giving CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) “a shot in the arm for earnings.” The company’s earnings print, coming up in the next couple of weeks, should be “a good catalyst” for the stock, he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was short iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has his pick, saying that the stock has mid-teens valuation and is “about to break out above its January 2018 high.”

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Lebenthal Likes AbbVie Stock At Its Current Price

Jim Lebenthal Likes AbbVie Stock At Its Current Price

It's a great time to invest in pharmaceutical companies such as AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal shared Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

'Halftime Report' Long Trades: AbbVie, Alibaba And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee discussed some stocks that they're in and others that they would add to. read more
Cramer Thinks Credit Card Stocks Could Be Winners Of Economic Reopening

Cramer Thinks Credit Card Stocks Could Be Winners Of Economic Reopening

Jim Cramer is sharing thoughts on why some stocks are trading higher or lower that shouldn’t be. Cramer on Credit Cards: The discussion Monday morning on CNBC showed that many of the large banks were trading higher. “Visa and Mastercard are the real winners of reopening, not JPMorgan.” read more
California Judge Rules For Drugmakers In Major Opioid Litigation

California Judge Rules For Drugmakers In Major Opioid Litigation

A California judge cleared four drugmakers of liability, accusing the companies of causing widespread opioid addiction in the state. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA),  read more