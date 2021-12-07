CNBC's Final Trades: Russell 2000 Value, CVS, iTreasury Bond And This Biopharma

On Monday's edition of CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management cited iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSE:IWN) as her pick, even amid “great volatility.”

“It has outperformed large cap value and performed in-line with large cap growth” in 2021, Young said. “I think it does better than both next year,” she commented.

Sarat Sethi said booster shots were giving CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) “a shot in the arm for earnings.” The company’s earnings print, coming up in the next couple of weeks, should be “a good catalyst” for the stock, he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was short iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has his pick, saying that the stock has mid-teens valuation and is “about to break out above its January 2018 high.”