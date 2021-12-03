Will Airlines Stocks Face Turbulence Ahead?

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the US Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS) was highly active on Thursday, trading around 2.3 times the average daily put volume.

This was mainly due to the purchase of the December 20 and December 17 puts by a buyer who bought 4,300 of those contracts at an average price of 75 cents a contract, he added.

The trader is betting that the ETF could fall to between $19.25 and $17.00 by December expiration, Khouw said. This represents a decline of between 6% and 17%, he mentioned.

While the ETF comprises around 50 airline stocks, the top four – Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – collectively represent 40%, Khouw said.