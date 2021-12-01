This Metaverse Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Wednesday Night

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) CEO John Riccitiello will be featured Wednesday on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer.

Unity Software provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content.

"It's omniverse with John Riccitiello … he is just so smart," Cramer said Wednesday morning.

See Also: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Cramer will also be interviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) CEO Steven Paul.

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by unmet medical need.

Bonus Trade Idea: Cramer hinted that he will be predicting a Santa Claus rally led by semiconductor stocks on the show.

"Mad Money" will air at 6 p.m. EST Wednesday night.

U, KRTX Price Action: At publication time, Unity was down 1.65% at $169.55 and Karuna Therapeutics was down 1.32% at $126.21.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.