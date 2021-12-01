QQQ
+ 4.48
389.34
+ 1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 1527.45
58478.01
+ 2.68%
DIA
+ 3.85
341.05
+ 1.12%
SPY
+ 7.11
448.45
+ 1.56%
TLT
-0.80
152.39
-0.53%
GLD
+ 1.39
164.11
+ 0.84%

This Metaverse Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Wednesday Night

byAdam Eckert
December 1, 2021 11:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Metaverse Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Wednesday Night

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) CEO John Riccitiello will be featured Wednesday on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer.

Unity Software provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content.

"It's omniverse with John Riccitiello … he is just so smart," Cramer said Wednesday morning.

See Also: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Cramer will also be interviewing Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) CEO Steven Paul.

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by unmet medical need.

Bonus Trade Idea: Cramer hinted that he will be predicting a Santa Claus rally led by semiconductor stocks on the show.

"Mad Money" will air at 6 p.m. EST Wednesday night.

U, KRTX Price Action: At publication time, Unity was down 1.65% at $169.55 and Karuna Therapeutics was down 1.32% at $126.21.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Previews Media Trading Ideas