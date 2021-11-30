QQQ
Will Salesforce Stock Climb After Earnings Report?

byPriya Nigam
November 30, 2021 9:30 am
Will Salesforce Stock Climb After Earnings Report?

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the closing bell Tuesday. 

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that there was nearly twice the average daily volume on Monday, with calls outpacing puts by 2-to-1. 

The market is implying a move of 6.4% on the results, which is slightly lower than its average of around 8% after the previous two quarters, he added.

The most active were the 300 strike calls expiring Dec. 3. There were buyers of 4,300 calls at an average price of $6.80. Traders are betting that the stock will finish the week around 4% higher after Salesforce reports earnings.

