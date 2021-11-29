QQQ
BZ Chart Of The Day: Ford Remains Stuck In Neutral

byMark Putrino
November 29, 2021 11:30 am
BZ Chart Of The Day: Ford Remains Stuck In Neutral

Long-term shareholders of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) haven’t had much to celebrate over the past three weeks. The stock has been stuck in a narrow range, but some traders have still been able to profit.

When Ford reached levels around $20.50, these traders sold. At the top of the range there is resistance, or a large group of sellers. They put a ceiling on the price.

When the stock dropped to levels around $19.30, these traders bought. At the bottom of the range, there has been a large group of buyers. They put a floor under the price.

Until something changes, traders will be looking to buy and sell at these levels. They want to continue to profit from a well-defined trading range.

To learn more about charts and technical trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

f_15.png

