GameStop Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week; Tesla, Disney And These Are Other Top Trends

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Monday, while Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 297 mentions as at press time, followed by videogame retailer GameStop with 38 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Entertainment and media conglomerate Walt Disney, biotechnology company Moderna and electric vehicle maker Tesla have all attracted 31 mentions each.

Apart from graphics chipmaker Nvidia, the other stocks trending on the forum include exchange-traded fund Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and video conferencing platform Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Why It Matters: GameStop is seeing high interest on the forum ahead of the launch of its Cyber Monday sales that features huge savings on games, gaming keyboards and headsets.

Moderna has emerged among the most-discussed stocks on the forum after it was reported that the company said it can launch a new vaccine for the highly-mutated Omicron coronavirus strain by early 2022.

Tesla will likely commence production operations at Giga Berlin in December after a protracted delay, it was reported by Bloomberg, citing German magazine Automobilwoche.

Apple’s much-awaited computerized glasses that will likely use a version of the company’s own M1 processors will be launched at the end of 2022, it was reported, citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

