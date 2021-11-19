Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported strong third-quarter results.
Nvidia reported quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.10. Nvidia also reported quarterly sales of $7.10 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.83 billion by 4% percent. This is a 50% increase over sales of $4.73 billion in the same period last year.
The stock was also mentioned by Jim Cramer this morning.
people love tech when rates are lower.. and they love the 'verse. I am headed to Nvidia,king of the verse.
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) November 19, 2021
Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.
Nvidia has a 52-week high of $327.85 and a 52-week low of $115.66.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.