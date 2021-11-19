QQQ
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
November 19, 2021 11:50 am
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported strong third-quarter results.

Nvidia reported quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.10. Nvidia also reported quarterly sales of $7.10 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.83 billion by 4% percent. This is a 50% increase over sales of $4.73 billion in the same period last year.

The stock was also mentioned by Jim Cramer this morning.

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $327.85 and a 52-week low of $115.66.

