Could Williams-Sonoma Stock Fall Further?

byCraig Jones
November 18, 2021 9:31 am
Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results after the market close on Thursday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said there were three times the average daily put volumes.

Around 4,700 contracts were traded, which may not sound like a lot, but represents about 470,000 shares worth, Khouw mentioned. He added that about 1 million shares of Williams-Sonoma are traded daily.

The trade implies a move of about 9% higher or lower, which is “pretty much in line with the 8.8% or so that the company has averaged over the last eight quarters,” Khouw commented.

One of the trades was a buyer of the December 200/160 1×2 put spread at $3.68. The trader is betting on the stock falling between 8% and 15% by the December expiration, he said.

WSM Price Action: Shares of Williams-Sonoma lost 5.27% to close at $209.95 on Wednesday.

