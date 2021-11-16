QQQ
-0.09
394.79
-0.02%
BTC/USD
-2289.76
61316.98
-3.6%
DIA
-0.03
361.31
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.20
467.07
+ 0.04%
TLT
-1.85
149.18
-1.26%
GLD
-0.29
174.74
-0.17%

Cathie Wood Buys $13.7M In Disney And Sells $7.95M In Google On Monday — Here Are Other Key Trades

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 15, 2021 11:09 pm
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday extended exposure to Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares while trimming stake in Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Ark purchased 86,340 Disney shares through the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). As per Monday’s closing when the shares were valued at $158.43, this amounts to nearly $13.7 million.

The hedge fund sold 2,662 Alphabet Inc Class C shares valued at nearly $7.95 million as per Monday’s closing price of $2,987.76 through the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ).

As of Monday, ARKW held 379,605 shares of Disney with a market value of $60,596,346.15. ARKQ held 20,626 Alphabet Class C shares with a market value of $61,731,761.66.

See Also: Cathie Wood Backs Elon Musk's Stock Sales, Says Tesla Selloff 'Nothing But A Blip,' Wouldn't Buy Rivian At Current Levels

Here’re some of Ark’s other key trades from Monday:

Purchased 296,385 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) through ARKF.

Purchased 30,800 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) through ARKW.

Purchased 214,059 shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) through ARKF.

Sold 21,494 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) through ARKG.

Sold 143,228 Class C shares of Zillow Group Inc (NYSE:Z) through ARKF and 471,622 Class C shares via ARKK.

Sold 12,356 shares of Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) through ARKX and 90,817 shares via ARKW.

Read Next: Tesla Sued By JPMorgan Over Refusing To Pay Up $162M In Dispute Over Warrants

