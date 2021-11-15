Target Is Doing A Lot Of Things Right, Mike Khouw Says

As an exceptional earnings season comes close to an end, retailers comprise around 50% of the companies scheduled to report results in the upcoming week. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is due to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Nov. 17.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said, “I do like Target here.” The stock is currently trading at 20 times full-year earnings estimates. Its fiscal year ends in January.

“So, we’re looking at something close to about $13 in earnings per share,” he mentioned.

Khouw believes the company is “doing just a lot of things right.” Target is expanding in digital and “using their existing store footprint to essentially as a mechanism for fulfillment centers,” which helps to keep their logistics costs lower, he said.

“They’ve got these smaller footprint stores that they’ve also been growing,” Khouw said.

The stock is trading at a discount to the broad market, Khouw mentioned. The stock typically moves about 7.5% in the month after reporting earnings. Options premium are currently at about 30% implied volatility, which is “considerably higher than the stock’s actual volatility,” he added.