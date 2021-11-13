Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Ford, General Electric, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included top automakers and an old-school industrial.

An entertainment giant and meme stocks were among the bearish calls seen.

The past week brought evidence that inflation was rising more quickly than expected, and the stock markets retreated from recent all-time highs. The Dow Jones industrial average ended the week about 1% lower, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were down fractionally.

Also in the past week, Congress finally passed an infrastructure bill, old-school industrial conglomerate General Electric announced it intends to split itself up into three separate companies, one of the largest initial public offerings of the year gave a boost to electric vehicle stocks (though founder Elon Musk has been selling Tesla shares) and the COP26 climate conference stumbled to a close.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"'A Statement Of Confidence': General Electric Analysts React To Breakup Plans" by Wayne Duggan explores the positive reactions to the plans to split General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) into three more-focused companies.

In "Tesla Gets A New Street-High Price Target; 'EV Maker Now Looks More Scaled Up Than Most OEMs'," Shanthi Rexaline discusses why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is poised to gain market share despite increasing competition.

Adam Eckert's "Why Kevin O'Leary Is Adding To His Ford Stock Position" reveals why this "Shark Tank" regular is impressed with the recent execution from Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and its chief executive, Jim Farley.

The Bears

In Chris Katje's "4 Disney Analysts Dissect The Mouse's Earnings," see what analysts take away from the disappointing Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) quarterly report. How long will shares remain in the penalty box?

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) has faced headwinds in recent quarters and still has plenty of risks ahead, according to "Lordstown Motors Drops 16% Following Q3 Earnings, But Analyst Says Dip Buyers Beware" by Wayne Duggan.

"SmileDirectClub Fails To Give Investors Any Reason To Smile" by Priya Nigam suggests that SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) continues to face macro headwinds, including inflationary pressures.

