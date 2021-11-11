Why QuantumScape And This Lithium ETF Are These Investors Top Picks For 2022

CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" panel focused on lithium stocks Thursday as they selected their top picks for 2022.

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian named QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) his top stock for 2022.

"You just can't have enough lithium right now," Najarian said.

He noted that there are other viable stocks to buy in the lithium recycling space, but reaffirmed that QuantumScape is his top pick.

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington said she also thinks lithium stocks will outperform in 2022. Her top pick for 2022 is the lithium ETF Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT).

"It's an ETF that does the full vertical from manufacturing to mining to battery production," Talkington said.

She noted the United Kingdom aims to get EVs to 100% of all new vehicle sales by 2035.

"If that happens in the U.K. alone, that would take three-quarters of the world's lithium supply," Talkington said. "I think lithium is a long-term secular trend."

QS, LIT Price Action: QuantumScape was up 14.7% at $39.23 and the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF was up 4.12% at $96.36 at time of publication.

Photo: cintersimone from Pixabay.