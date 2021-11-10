4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Berkeley Lights

The Trade: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Gregory T Lucier acquired a total of 20704 shares at an average price of $24.15. To acquire these shares, it cost $500,007.81.

What’s Happening: The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

What Berkeley Lights Does: Berkeley Lights Inc is a digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products.

Evergy

The Trade: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C. John Wilder acquired a total of 21384 shares at an average price of $64.09. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,370,419.04.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

What Evergy Does: Evergy is a regulated electric utility serving eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Major operating subsidiaries include Evergy Metro, Evergy Kansas Central, Evergy Missouri West, and Evergy Transmission Company.

ACI Worldwide

The Trade: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director, President and CEO Odilon Almeida bought a total of 15352 shares at an average price of $32.59. The insider spent $500,321.68 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised FY21 sales guidance.

What ACI Worldwide Does: ACI Worldwide Inc develops, markets, and installs a portfolio of software products primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments.

Rent-A-Center

The Trade: Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey Brown bought a total of 24330 shares at an average price of $43.97. The insider spent $1,069,790.10 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Rent-A-Center recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

What Rent-A-Center Does: Rent-A-Center offers rent-to-own purchasing options for appliances, computers, smartphones, furniture, and related items. Customers make rental payments with the option to own the product after completing rent-to-own agreements.