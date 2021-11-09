QQQ
-1.37
399.43
-0.34%
BTC/USD
-833.51
66692.32
-1.23%
DIA
-1.21
365.53
-0.33%
SPY
-1.27
470.20
-0.27%
TLT
+ 1.92
147.10
+ 1.29%
GLD
+ 0.14
170.31
+ 0.08%

Mike Khouw Says Coinbase Global Could Rise This Much After Earnings Release

byCraig Jones
November 9, 2021 9:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday after the bell.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said there were three times more calls than puts, although the stock does not have much of trading history.

Among the most widely traded were the 360 calls, with 5,700 of the November 12 contract being traded at an average price of $14.50. The options market is implying a move of around 10% to the upside after Coinbase’s earnings release.

The Street estimates stand at a profit of $1.73 per share on sales of $1.57 billion.

