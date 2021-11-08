QQQ
-0.53
399.13
-0.13%
BTC/USD
+ 2995.71
66269.30
+ 4.73%
DIA
+ 0.96
362.34
+ 0.26%
SPY
+ 0.42
468.11
+ 0.09%
TLT
-0.28
149.58
-0.19%
GLD
+ 0.62
169.22
+ 0.37%

Ford Stock Continues To Rise And Hasn't Shown A Sign Of Slowing Yet

byTyler Bundy
November 8, 2021 4:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ford Stock Continues To Rise And Hasn't Shown A Sign Of Slowing Yet

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) shares traded higher Monday amid overall U.S. market strength following House passage of a $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill is expected to benefit industrials and EV-related companies. The stock is seeing above average volume and is trading on social media sites such as StockTwits.

See Related: What's Going On With Ford Shares Today?

Ford was up 4.49% at $20.15 at the close Monday. 

Ford Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock broke out of an ascending triangle pattern and has been pushing higher without a sign of slowing down since.
  • If the stock cools off, it may find support near the $16 level, the area where the stock previously found resistance before the breakout.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to push higher and now sits at 82. This RSI is well into the overbought range, showing the stock has seen many more buyers than sellers.

See Also: Ford's Stock Shifts Up A Gear And Continues To Climb, But Where's It Headed?

fdaily11-8-21.png

What’s Next For Ford?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to rise as the RSI stays high. Eventually the stock and RSI will likely cool off and possibly see a period of consolidation. If the stock can consolidate following the run, it may see further bullish moves in the future.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock stop rising and for the RSI to start dropping. This would show the stock is seeing more sellers entering the market, and the price may follow.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO

How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss is buying Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) stock ahead of the Rivian IPO. read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled The F-150 Lightning, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled The F-150 Lightning, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) revealed a key element to its electric vehicle strategy earlier this year when it revealed an electric version of its best-selling and most profitable pickup truck F-150 that would go on sale next year starting at just under $40,000 for the base version with a 230-mile range. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Airbnb, Apple, Ford, GE, Nvidia And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Airbnb, Apple, Ford, GE, Nvidia And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included a semiconductor maker and an old-school industrial. read more
Ford's Stock Shifts Up A Gear And Continues To Climb, But Where's It Headed?

Ford's Stock Shifts Up A Gear And Continues To Climb, But Where's It Headed?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported October auto sales. October sales came in at 175,918 vehicles, a decrease of 4% year over year. The stock was trending on social media sites such as StockTwits. read more