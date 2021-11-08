QQQ
+ 0.18
398.42
+ 0.05%
BTC/USD
+ 2548.76
65822.35
+ 4.03%
DIA
+ 0.42
362.88
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.33
468.20
+ 0.07%
TLT
-0.43
149.73
-0.29%
GLD
+ 0.61
169.24
+ 0.36%

How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO

byAdam Eckert
November 8, 2021 12:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss is buying Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stock ahead of the Rivian IPO.

"Ford owns 12% of Rivian and the Rivian IPO is going to be hot, hot, hot," Weiss said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Rivian is now expected to offer 135 million shares priced between $72 and $74 per share for its IPO, up from $57 to $62 per share.

As Rivian's stock moves, Weiss expects Ford to follow.

"I think you'll continue to see it move up as Rivian trades up higher," he said. "Rivian is a pretty special company because it's got some great backers."

One company that is backing Rivian is Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon has already placed an order for electric delivery vans from Rivian, but Weiss expects the e-commerce giant to order more vehicles beyond its initial order.

Weiss said his Ford stock position is a trade, rather than an investment.

"When the momentum in RIvian stops is when I may get out of the Ford trade, but in all likelihood before that," he said.

Rivian is set to make its public debut on Nov. 9.

See Also: Want To Buy Into Rivian IPO Early? SoFi Is Offering Early Access To Customers

F Price Action: Ford is making new 52-week highs during Monday's trading session.

The stock was up 5.08% at $20.27 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Rivian.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News IPOs Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Small Caps And These 2 E-Commerce Giants

CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Small Caps And These 2 E-Commerce Giants

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSE: IJR) was behind the curve and rates are “headed higher.” read more
Is Apple The Most Overpriced Tech Stock Right Now? Dan Niles Weighs In

Is Apple The Most Overpriced Tech Stock Right Now? Dan Niles Weighs In

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is up about 14% year-to-date, but the stock may be overvalued, according to Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles. read more
Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'

Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'

CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer reacted to quarterly earnings from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: read more
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she had coined a new word, “stagflationtory,” which combine two of the most overused words – stagflation and transitory. read more