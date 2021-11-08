Cathie Wood Gets Entirely Out Of Nvidia, Trims PayPal, Pinterest Stakes And Buys These Stocks Instead
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest on Friday shed the remaining of its stake in Nvidia Inc (NASDAQ:NVDA) booking profit in the stock just a day after it soared 16% following a bullish report from a Wall Street analyst.
Ark Invest on Friday sold 93 shares — estimated to be worth $27,669 — in the graphics chip-making company that has plans to use its technology to create enterprise metaverse applications.
The stock, which has risen 16.4% since the beginning of the month, closed 0.16% lower at $297.52 a share on Friday. Nvidia shares have risen 127% so far this year.
Ark Invest sold all of its remaining Nvidia shares via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) on Friday. Earlier, it also owned shares in the chipmaker via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ).
The Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia is expected to announce details related to its Omniverse Enterprise — the online platform for connecting 3D worlds — at the start of the company's virtual GTC conference on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target on the stock to $320 from $245. The analyst cited a potential $10 billion metaverse market opportunity over the next five years.
Nvidia and a handful of other tech companies are counting on metaverse to be the next big thing. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg renamed the company to Meta Platforms late last month. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is working on realizing plans in the space as well.
Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Friday:
- Bought 934,216 shares — estimated to be worth $40.75 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). Shares of the sports betting company closed 2.37% lower at $43.62 a share on Friday.
- Bought 116,837 shares — estimated to be worth $32.55 million — Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU). Shares closed 3.72% lower at $278.62 a share.
- Sold 6,771 shares — estimated to be worth $312,955 — in Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) on the day shares closed 5.91% higher at $46.22 a share.
- Sold 199 shares — estimated to be worth $44,930 — in PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on the day shares of the payments company closed 1.07% lower at $225.78 a share.
