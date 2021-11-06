Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Airbnb, Apple, Ford, GE, Nvidia And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a semiconductor maker and an old-school industrial.

The iPhone maker and a big bank were among the bearish calls seen.

November got off to a strong start with the markets hitting more new all-time highs and the big three U.S. indexes ending the week higher, led by about a 3% gain for the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones industrials lagged a bit, but the index was still up more than 1%.

Last week, Wall Street was pleased about good news in the fight against COVID-19, a positive October employment report that suggests the economy is headed in the right direction, and finally some clarity from the Federal Reserve on its tapering of quantitative easing and on interest rates.

The question for investors is whether the momentum can be sustained through the end of the year.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Nvidia Rallies With Key Catalysts Ahead: Wil Chipmaker Be The Next To Join $1-Trillion Club?," Shanthi Rexaline discusses the catalysts that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has lined up for the coming months, including metaverse opportunities.

Priya Nigam's "5 Airbnb Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Multiple Tailwinds'" reveals which Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) analyst anticipates a robust fourth-quarter and which expects boosts from rising demand and new initiatives.

"Why This General Electric Analyst Is Targeting $6.5B In Free Cash Flow In 2022" by Wayne Duggan explores why one top analyst remains optimistic about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) despite the disappointing third-quarter results.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

The Bears

In Adam Eckert's "Is Apple The Most Overpriced Tech Stock Right Now? Dan Niles Weighs In," see why this prominent fund manager believes the value of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock "just doesn't make any sense."

"Why This Bank Of America Analyst Is Turning Bearish" by Priya Nigam suggests that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stock may have limited upside despite rising interest rates and that it may be less liquid than some of its peers.

A weak sales outlook due to chip shortages overshadows strong execution by Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), according to "Why Is This Ford Analyst Downgrading The Stock?" by Shanthi Rexaline.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

