Jeff Kilburg Sees This Travel Stock Move Higher Amid Rise In Demand

byCraig Jones
November 5, 2021 7:50 am
Jeff Kilburg Sees This Travel Stock Move Higher Amid Rise In Demand

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Sanctuary Wealth’s Jeff Kilburg said he prefers, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), the leader in international travel, as a trade.

With the U.S. all set to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international tourists on Nov. 8 after restrictions for 21 months, Kilburg is optimistic that the stock will move higher following rise in demand.

Expedia Group reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday.

Why Delta's CEO Is Optimistic About Leisure, Business Travel: 'There's Enormous Pent-Up Demand'

"Trading Nation" host Seema Mody said a sharp recovery in travel bookings also helped Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares record gains on Thursday. The company’s CEO said although higher prices might not discourage travelers amid the holiday season, a full rebound is still far away.

Price Action: Expedia shares dropped 2.9% to close at $2,437.01 on Thursday, but surged by 12% in after-hours trading following the release of quarterly results.

Booking shares rose 0.1% to settle at $2,437.01 on Thursday.

