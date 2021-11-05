QQQ
+ 0.00
398.22
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 125.05
61520.06
+ 0.2%
DIA
-0.03
361.38
-0.01%
SPY
-0.04
466.95
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.10
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
167.63
+ 0.01%

Why This Pharma Giant Could See Solid Gains By Year's End

byCraig Jones
November 5, 2021 7:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Pharma Giant Could See Solid Gains By Year's End

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) gained over 2% on news of molnupiravir, its antiviral pill for COVID-19, receiving landmark approval in the UK.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said there were nearly five times more calls than puts, which “is not surprising given the big move that we have seen.”

The most active options were the December 90 calls and those were “obviously being bought,” he pointed out.

See Also: Britain Approves First Oral COVID-19 Antiviral From Merck

However, an institutional seller of 3,000 of the December 90 calls “probably against a long stock position,” which will give them a standstill yield of around 3.8% between now and end of December, Khouw said.

“That would give them a 20 percent gain year to date, if they have owned the shares since the beginning of the year,” he added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CNBC's Final Trades: Seagen, Dollar Tree And This Pharma Major

CNBC's Final Trades: Seagen, Dollar Tree And This Pharma Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said there are “lots of reasons to get excited about” Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: read more
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she had coined a new word, “stagflationtory,” which combine two of the most overused words – stagflation and transitory. read more
Why This Investor Keeps Buying Moderna Shares As The Stock Falls

Why This Investor Keeps Buying Moderna Shares As The Stock Falls

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss keeps adding to his Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) position as the stock continues to fall, he said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Is Moderna's Stock Still Cheap?

Is Moderna's Stock Still Cheap?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) traded higher Thursday after the company announced it's developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu during its R&D Day. read more