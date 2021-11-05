Why This Pharma Giant Could See Solid Gains By Year's End

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) gained over 2% on news of molnupiravir, its antiviral pill for COVID-19, receiving landmark approval in the UK.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said there were nearly five times more calls than puts, which “is not surprising given the big move that we have seen.”

The most active options were the December 90 calls and those were “obviously being bought,” he pointed out.

See Also: Britain Approves First Oral COVID-19 Antiviral From Merck

However, an institutional seller of 3,000 of the December 90 calls “probably against a long stock position,” which will give them a standstill yield of around 3.8% between now and end of December, Khouw said.

“That would give them a 20 percent gain year to date, if they have owned the shares since the beginning of the year,” he added.