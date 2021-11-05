QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Small Caps And These 2 E-Commerce Giants

byCraig Jones
November 5, 2021 7:36 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:IJR) was behind the curve and rates are “headed higher.”

Jon Najarian cited eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) after the earnings release. Calls expire next Friday. They're the 79 calls what the 76 is today, he commented. “I’ll sell the others as it rallies,” Najarian added.

One of the traders named Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), saying the company has “all the greatness of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) plus so much more.” Pfizer has much more stability and “plenty of earnings growth ahead,” she added. The stock currently trades at 11x earnings.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management cited Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his top pick, although “it is so boring.” “Hopefully not for long,” he added.

