GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 4, 2021 6:49 am
GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is the most discussed name on Reddit retail investor forum r/WallStreetBets followed by GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) leading into Tuesday.

What Happened: SPY attracted 613 mentions, while the video game-retailer GameStop and automaker Tesla mentions amounted to 569 and 469, respectively, as per Quiver Quantitative data.

Other highly mentioned stocks included Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN), Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY), and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC). 

Biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen, real estate company Zillow, and domestic goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond received 374, 196, and 188 mentions, respectively, on the forum. Cinema chain AMC got 148 mentions. 

Other notable mentioned stocks include BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) and Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

See Also: How To Buy GameStop (GME) Shares

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose after it announced a strategic collaboration with The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to offer the latter’s customers a selection of goods geared at home and infants. GameStop and AMC shares traded higher in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond.

Ocugen, the U.S. partner of India’s Bharat Biotech got a boost as the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was recommended for emergency use status by the World Health Organization’s Advisory Group.

On Wednesday, Zillow shares plunged after the firm declared a third-quarter loss per share of $0.95 missing consensus analyst estimates of $0.16 earnings per share. Revenues came in at $1.74 billion and missed the $2.01 billion estimate.

The company plans to wind down its home-buying arm Offers and will lay off 25% of its workforce. Bloomberg reported earlier that Zillow has sold 7,000 homes from its inventory.

Read Next: New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

