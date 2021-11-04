QQQ
'Options Action' Shows Upside And Downside In This Ridesharing Stock

byCraig Jones
November 4, 2021 10:35 am
'Options Action' Shows Upside And Downside In This Ridesharing Stock

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that there was a trade for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) that was 2.5 times the average daily volumes. Uber is scheduled to report results Thursday, after a big earnings beat by ridesharing peer Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Sentiment was mixed despite the fact that calls outpaced puts by more than 4:1, Khouw said. The most active option were the December 50s with some 18,000 of those trading. There were blocks of 1,000s and someone paid $1.50 for those, he mentioned.

See Also: 6 Lyft Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'We Think Uber Should Benefit'

“But I would also point out that later in the day we did see a purchase of over 7,200 of the November 41 puts,” Khouw said. Those were trading for only around 53 cents and took place during the last 10 minutes of the trading day, he added.

“Either way the options market is implying some pretty big moves over the coming weeks,” Khouw said. Traders are betting on moves of more than 10% to both the upside and the downside, he added.

