QQQ
+ 4.15
384.90
+ 1.07%
BTC/USD
-384.98
62835.01
-0.61%
DIA
+ 1.00
359.57
+ 0.28%
SPY
+ 2.83
459.07
+ 0.61%
TLT
-1.52
148.61
-1.03%
GLD
-1.41
168.57
-0.84%

Why Jim Cramer Plans To Keep Buying PayPal Stock While It's Down

byAdam Eckert
November 3, 2021 5:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Plans To Keep Buying PayPal Stock While It's Down

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been trending lower since it was reported that the company was in talks to acquire Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Although PayPal announced it was no longer pursuing the acquisition, the stock has continued on its downward trajectory and is now negative for the year.

Jim Cramer bought shares of PayPal for his charitable trust on Monday and he's not done buying.

"PayPal may be a broken stock right now, but just because the stock is broken does not mean the company is broken," Cramer said Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club."

Cramer cited PayPal's constant product improvement and anticipated revenue growth in the 20% range as reasons for the investment. 

Cramer provided PayPal's newly unveiled app as an example of the company's constant product improvement.

See Also: Apple App Store Analysis: Square's Cash App Vs. PayPal's Venmo

Cramer's PayPal investment strategy is to buy in small increments and wait for the positive fundamentals of the company to take back the limelight.

PayPal continued to trade lower this week following Cramer's share purchase, but he reaffirmed his expectations Wednesday via Twitter. 

Sellers often make it frightening to enter a stock while it's down, but "your job as a portfolio manager is to separate fact from fear," Cramer said.

 

PayPal is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 8.

PYPL Price Action: PayPal has traded as high as $310.16 and as low as $174.81 over a 52-week period.

Photo: courtesy of PayPal.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jim Cramer Says PayPal Is Still A Buy Regardless Of Potential Pinterest Acquisition

Why Jim Cramer Says PayPal Is Still A Buy Regardless Of Potential Pinterest Acquisition

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded lower Wednesday following reports suggesting the company is in late-stage talks to acquire Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) for $70 per share. read more

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On United Rentals, General Motors And More

Cathie Wood Sells $10.6M In Palantir And $20M In Pinterest And Loads Up $1.7M In This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX

Cathie Wood Sells $10.6M In Palantir And $20M In Pinterest And Loads Up $1.7M In This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Monday sold 397,549 shares — estimated to be worth $10.6 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), booking profit as shares of the data analytics company rose. read more
Cathie Wood Sells More Tesla Shares As EV Maker Crosses $1T Valuation, Buys Dip In These 3 Social Media Stocks

Cathie Wood Sells More Tesla Shares As EV Maker Crosses $1T Valuation, Buys Dip In These 3 Social Media Stocks

Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest on Monday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the electric vehicle maker’s stock soared higher to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization. read more