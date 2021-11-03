Workhorse Stock Is Testing A Key Area Of Support: So Now What?
Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower Wednesday, possibly after the company’s 8-K form showed the company has entered into a securities exchange deal with Antara Capital for the exchange of $82.5 million in notes for 12.13 million shares of common stock.
Workhorse was down 6.7% to $7.25.
Workhorse Daily Chart Analysis
- The stock looks to be retesting support after being able to climb back above the previous support level in what technical traders call a sideways channel.
- The $18 price level is an area where the stock has had troubles getting above in the past. This area may continue to hold as resistance in the future.
- The $7 level once held as support and the stock recently crossed back above this level and is testing it as a support level once again.
- The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bearish sentiment.
- Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of resistance in the future.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is taking a slight breather and pushed down to 53 Wednesday. This shows overall the buying pressure still slightly outweighs the selling pressure.
What’s Next For Workhorse?
Bullish traders are hoping the stock can hold the $7 level as support once again. Bulls are then looking to see the start of higher lows and for the stock to head toward the resistance level, eventually seeing a potential break above it.
Bearish traders are hoping the stock will be unable to hold the $7 level as support and for the stock to fall below it. Bears are then looking to see the stock start to hold this level as resistance for a possible further downward push.
