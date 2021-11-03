QQQ
+ 0.12
388.94
+ 0.03%
BTC/USD
-915.05
62304.94
-1.45%
DIA
+ -0.01
360.58
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
461.93
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.09
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
167.15
+ 0.01%

CNBC's Final Trades: Diamondback Energy, Twilio And This Leader In The Crypto Universe

byCraig Jones
November 3, 2021 7:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Diamondback Energy, Twilio And This Leader In The Crypto Universe

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors cited Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has a top pick. The stock got crushed on earnings last week, which was due to their guidance, he said.

“I really see some long-term growth here from Twilio,” Snipe added. Shares of Twilio, which provides cloud communications platform as a service, have lost more than 10% year to date.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) looks like “it wants to break out of its IPO day highs.”

Stephanie Link of Hightower named Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), saying the company had a great quarter with higher production. Diamondback Energy is expected to generate $4 billion in free cash flows next year. They raised the dividend for the third time this year, she added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Josh Brown Bought Coinbase Shares Today

Why Josh Brown Bought Coinbase Shares Today

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown added Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to his portfolio this morning. read more
Why This Investor Is Buying The Dip In Coinbase Stock

Why This Investor Is Buying The Dip In Coinbase Stock

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock sold off this week after the company announced it received a "Wells Notice" from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in regard to its Lend program. read more
Why This Investor Is Putting Money To Work In Coinbase Stock

Why This Investor Is Putting Money To Work In Coinbase Stock

Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello recently bought shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more
Here's How This Investor Is Using Options To Boost Her Coinbase Position

Here's How This Investor Is Using Options To Boost Her Coinbase Position

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington owns Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock and would buy it at its current level, she said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more