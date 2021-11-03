CNBC's Final Trades: Diamondback Energy, Twilio And This Leader In The Crypto Universe
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors cited Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has a top pick. The stock got crushed on earnings last week, which was due to their guidance, he said.
“I really see some long-term growth here from Twilio,” Snipe added. Shares of Twilio, which provides cloud communications platform as a service, have lost more than 10% year to date.
Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) looks like “it wants to break out of its IPO day highs.”
Stephanie Link of Hightower named Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), saying the company had a great quarter with higher production. Diamondback Energy is expected to generate $4 billion in free cash flows next year. They raised the dividend for the third time this year, she added.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.