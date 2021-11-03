Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock on WallStreetBets; Avis Budget, Bed Bath & Beyond And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 906 mentions, while car rental firm Avis Budget was a distant second with 466 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame retailer GameStop and exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 425 and 348 mentions, respectively.

Apart from home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond and biopharmaceutical company Ocugen, the other stocks trending on the forum include movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), education technology company Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), digital real estate company Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Canadian cybersecurity company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

See Also: 2 Reasons Zillow Selling 7,000 Houses Is 'A Clear Negative' For Investors

Why It Matters: Tesla shares closed 3% lower in Tuesday’s trading after CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the electric vehicle maker has not yet signed a contract with car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (OTC:HTZZ).

It was reported last week that Tesla won its biggest ever order for 100,000 electric vehicles from Hertz.

Avis Budget is seeing high interest on the forum after the car rental firm reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and authorized $1 billion in additional share buybacks. The stock is also seen as a potential short squeeze candidate by investors on the forum.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged more than 67% in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a partnership with grocery chain Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), the launch of a new digital marketplace to expand in the Home & Baby categories, and increased the amount of its three-year share buyback to $1 billion.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.0% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $1,172.00 and further declined 0.9% in the after-hours session to $1,161.00.

Avis Budget shares closed 108.3% higher in the regular trading session at $357.17 and further rose almost 1.1% in the after-hours session to $361.00.

GameStop shares closed almost 3.5% higher in the regular trading session at $206.99 and further gained 5.8% in the after-hours session to $219.00.

Read Next: TD Ameritrade Places Varying Restrictions On Trading In 4 Stocks Including Avis, AMC