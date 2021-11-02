QQQ
+ 1.74
385.70
+ 0.45%
BTC/USD
+ 2186.88
63097.99
+ 3.59%
DIA
+ 1.43
357.70
+ 0.4%
SPY
+ 1.83
458.21
+ 0.4%
TLT
+ 0.65
145.79
+ 0.44%
GLD
-0.35
167.87
-0.21%

Why Nvidia Could Be Helped By Meta Platforms Building The Metaverse

byTyler Bundy
November 2, 2021 3:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Nvidia Could Be Helped By Meta Platforms Building The Metaverse

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher Tuesday, with its strength attributed to Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB) plans to increase capital spending including data centers, servers and network infrastructure, potentially benefiting chip companies. Meta Platforms is forming a metaverse, which is likely going to require more microchips.

NVIDIA was up 2.06% at $263.63 at last check Tuesday afternoon.

NVIDIA Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock continues to push higher after breaking out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern
  • After breaking above the $210 price level and retesting it as support, the stock flew higher. This trend may continue as the RSI stays high, but caution to traders as the stock will likely cool off and lose some of its gains at some point before turning around again.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is seeing bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to move higher and sits at 80 on the indicator. This shows that the stock is seeing a large amount of buyers compared to sellers in the stock.

See Also: How To Buy NVIDIA Stock

nvdadaily11-2-21.jpg

What’s Next For NVIDIA?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue higher. Eventually the stock will cool off and potentially lose some gains. Bulls are then looking to see the stock consolidate for a time to maintain a steady healthy growth.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock start to cool off immediately. Bears would then like to see the stock fall below the $210 level for the long term trend to possibly change. Bears are also looking to see the stock fall below the moving averages for a change in sentiment.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while GameStop Corp. read more
Why This Analyst Sees Further Upside To FAANG Stocks — With Apple As A 'Favorite' Pick

Why This Analyst Sees Further Upside To FAANG Stocks — With Apple As A 'Favorite' Pick

Tech stocks still have upside left in them, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note Sunday, while acknowledging the supply chain issues plaguing underlying businesses in the short term. What Happened: Ives said that the “tech rally has legs well into 2022 given stellar growth prospects.” read more
Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week — Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week — Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. read more
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $63.8M In Facebook As Social Media Giant Sets Metaverse Ambitions

Cathie Wood Snaps Up $63.8M In Facebook As Social Media Giant Sets Metaverse Ambitions

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Friday raised its exposure in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), a day after the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media company said read more