BZ Chart Of The Day: Tesla's Stock Makes History

byMark Putrino
November 2, 2021 10:15 am
BZ Chart Of The Day: Tesla's Stock Makes History

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) made history Monday, but it might not be the good kind.

The stock is very overbought. This means it has reached extremes above what would be its typical or average trading range. This is important because overbought stocks tend to sell off.

The lower half of the below chart shows the RSI Momentum Indicator. It measures how far Tesla's stock has moved in a short period of time. When the indicator reaches high levels it shows overbought conditions.

See Also: Why Tesla Bear Gordon Johnson Says Another Stock Split Is 'Highly Likely'

As you can see on the chart, the RSI reached its highest level ever. Stocks don't usually make history, but when they do, it's time to pay attention. Tesla may be about to reverse.

To learn more about charts and technical trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

tsla_13.png

