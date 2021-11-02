Pete Najarian: This Gaming Tech Stock Just Keeps Going Higher

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” trader Pete Najarian said there was some “unusual activity” in the options market for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

“This is a name that’s hit on multiple occasions over the last couple of months,” Najarian pointed out. The stock has been “right, right, right this whole ride to the upside,” he commented. The stock began at the lower end of the $20s range and has risen close to $31, he added.

A buyer bought almost 10,000 of the January 33 strike calls for about $2.50. “I’ve been in and out of IGT on multiple occasions,” Najarian said. He added that the usual options activity just keeps on coming and the stock “just keeps on going to the upside.”