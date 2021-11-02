QQQ
-0.25
387.68
-0.06%
BTC/USD
+ 2270.89
63182.00
+ 3.73%
DIA
+ 0.31
358.82
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 0.38
459.66
+ 0.08%
TLT
+ 0.20
146.24
+ 0.14%
GLD
-0.14
167.66
-0.08%

Pete Najarian: This Gaming Tech Stock Just Keeps Going Higher

byCraig Jones
November 2, 2021 8:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pete Najarian: This Gaming Tech Stock Just Keeps Going Higher

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” trader Pete Najarian said there was some “unusual activity” in the options market for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

“This is a name that’s hit on multiple occasions over the last couple of months,” Najarian pointed out. The stock has been “right, right, right this whole ride to the upside,” he commented. The stock began at the lower end of the $20s range and has risen close to $31, he added.

A buyer bought almost 10,000 of the January 33 strike calls for about $2.50. “I’ve been in and out of IGT on multiple occasions,” Najarian said. He added that the usual options activity just keeps on coming and the stock “just keeps on going to the upside.”

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Activision Blizzard, Priceline And More

International Game Technology Scores Big With Argus' Buy Rating

Investing Is No Game...Or Is It? This Gaming Portfolio Returned 57% In One Year

Telsey Advisory: International Game Technology A Potentially Great Value Play