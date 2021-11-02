Pete Najarian: Unusual Options Activity In This Mega Cap Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian said there was some “unusual activity” in the options market for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is trading at $148.

Traders bought 50,000 of $152.50 strike calls expiring Nov. 5. That’s a “pretty major move,” Najarian said.

This shows that someone is expecting to see the stock make a “pretty significant move to the upside in a short period of time,” he added.

The mega-cap company took a $6 billion hit to its fiscal fourth-quarter sales due to continued global supply chain issues. Shares of Apple have gained more than 15% year to date.