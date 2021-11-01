QQQ
+ 0.00
386.11
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 404.96
61704.76
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.07
358.16
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.01
459.24
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.69
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.65
+ 0%

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Ford's Stock Ready To Rip Higher?

byMark Putrino
November 1, 2021 8:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Ford's Stock Ready To Rip Higher?

It looks like shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have broken out. That means there’s a good chance the stock continues to move higher.

Resistance is a large group or concentration of investors who are all trying to sell at the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than there is demand. This is why stock rallies end when they reach them.

When a stock has a breakout, like Ford may have, it shows an important dynamic. The sellers who created the resistance have left the market.

They have finished or canceled their orders. Either way, the large supply that formed the resistance is gone.

This means that buyers will need to bid higher prices to entice sellers. This could force the stock into rally mode and result in higher prices.

To learn more about charts and technical trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

f_14.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

BZ Chart Of The Day: If The Ford Rally Over?

BZ Chart Of The Day: If The Ford Rally Over?

They say that markets have memories. And if it’s true, there’s a good chance the rally in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) may be about to end. read more
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she had coined a new word, “stagflationtory,” which combine two of the most overused words – stagflation and transitory. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Facebook, Ford, Tesla And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Facebook, Ford, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included airline, automaker and entertainment giants. read more
How Jim Cramer Would Play Ford Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

How Jim Cramer Would Play Ford Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) made new 52-week highs during Thursday's session following positive analyst coverage on the stock this week. read more