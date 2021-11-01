QQQ
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $63.8M In Facebook As Social Media Giant Sets Metaverse Ambitions

October 31, 2021
October 31, 2021 10:38 pm
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $63.8M In Facebook As Social Media Giant Sets Metaverse Ambitions

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Friday raised its exposure in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), a day after the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media company said it has changed its name to Meta to reflect its ambition beyond social media. 

The popular money managing firm bought 197,259 shares — estimated to be worth $63.83 million — in the Meta stock.

Shares of the company closed 2.1% higher at $323.57 a share on Friday. Meta will change its stock ticker from FB to MVRS, effective Dec. 1.

Ark Invest deployed Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) to buy shares in Meta. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too owns shares in the company.

See Also: Why The Facebook Name Change Is A Big Deal, According To Gene Munster

Here are a few other key trades from Ark on Friday:

  • Sold 488,016 shares — estimated to be worth $44.62 million — in Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON). Shares of the exercise equipment and the media company closed 1.25% higher at $91.44 a share.
  • Bought 43,026 shares — estimated to be worth $407,456 — in Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE). Shares of the urban air mobility platform company closed 0.73% lower at $9.47 a share.

