Between Facebook And Microsoft, Talkington Believes In This Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report very strong results.

CEO Satya Nadella has “such a positive halo effect,” she said. Microsoft has several individual verticals, like LinkedIn, gaming, cloud, and Outlook.

“They’re going to do really well,” Talkington said.

While both Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft will report strong results, the stock performance may not have anything to do with the metrics, she said.

Facebook has a “really big raincloud over it” and Microsoft has a “halo effect over it,” she Talkington said.

“I would just sit still, watch these earnings, not make any moves off the earnings that are coming out this week.”