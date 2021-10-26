Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Today; Bakkt, Snap, Trump's SPAC Partner And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,269 mentions, followed by special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition with 549 mentions as of press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Social media giant Facebook and exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 518 and 321 mentions, respectively.

Apart from digital asset platform Bakkt Holdings and Snapchat parent Snap, the other stocks trending on the forum include software company Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), artificial intelligence-based products developer Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Why It Matters: Tesla is seeing high interest on the forum after Hertz Corp., a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (OTC:HTZZ), said it has ordered 100,000 electric vehicles from the electric vehicle maker. Tesla’s shares rose 12.7% in the regular trading session following the news and its market capitalization hit the $1 trillion mark.

Facebook on Monday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations, while revenues missed estimates. The company’s daily active users of 1.93 billion and monthly active users of 2.91 billion both rose 6% year-over-year.

Shares of Bakkt Holdings more than tripled in Monday’s regular trading session after the company said it has formed a partnership with Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) that will enable Mastercard’s network of merchants, banks, and fintech in the U.S. to offer a broad set of cryptocurrency solutions and services.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 12.7% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $1,024.86 and further rose almost 0.5% in the after-hours session to $1,029.57.

Digital World Acquisition shares closed almost 11% lower in the regular trading session at $83.86, but rose 6.1% in the after-hours session to $89.01.

Facebook shares closed almost 1.3% higher in the regular trading session at $328.69 and further gained 1.7% in the after-hours session to $334.30.

