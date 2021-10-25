fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.83
370.27
+ 1.02%
BTC/USD
+ 2210.80
63063.02
+ 3.63%
DIA
+ 0.81
355.93
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 2.46
450.66
+ 0.54%
TLT
-0.22
144.35
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.16
166.61
+ 0.69%

Xpeng Stock Pushes Higher Toward Resistance Level: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
October 25, 2021 4:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Xpeng Stock Pushes Higher Toward Resistance Level: What's Next?

Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares rallied Monday, The company at its Tech Day event unveiled upgraded semi-autonomous driving features.

EV stocks are also trading higher following Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) deal with Hertz.

XPeng shares gained 11.47% in Monday's session, closing at $48.09.

Xpeng Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock recently broke above a lower high trendline and is now nearing resistance in a longer term sideways channel.
  • The $60 price level is somewhere the stock has struggled to cross above in the past, and may continue to hold as resistance in the future. The $25 level is an area where the stock has been able to find support at in the past and may again in the future.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been flying higher the past few days and now sits at 76. This RSI is well into the overbought area and shows that currently there are many more buyers in the stock than there are sellers.

See Also: Why Xpeng Shares Are Rising

xpevdaily10-25-21.jpg

What’s Next For XPeng?

Bullish traders want to see the stock continue to push higher and form higher lows up to the resistance level. Bulls are then looking for a cross above the $60 level and for the stock to hold above this level, possibly retesting the area as support. This could hint the stock is ready to see further upward movements in the future.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock fall back down below the lower high trendline that acted as an area of resistance on the chart. Bears are then looking to see the stock drop below the $25 level and begin to hold it as resistance for the stock to possibly continue lower.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Lucid Group Rallies Toward Possible Resistance

Lucid Group Rallies Toward Possible Resistance

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading higher Monday, possibly in sympathy with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the stock has hit the $1,000 level. read more
These 4 Coins Struck Bigger Gains Than Shiba Inu Past Week

These 4 Coins Struck Bigger Gains Than Shiba Inu Past Week

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared over the weekend, touching an all-time high of $0.00004442. read more
Trump's SPAC Partner Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Facebook, Snapchat, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends

Trump's SPAC Partner Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Facebook, Snapchat, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends

Heading into a new trading week, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Facebook Inc. read more
Cathie Wood Sells Tesla Shares And Loads Up On Snapchat And This Social Media Stock On The Dip

Cathie Wood Sells Tesla Shares And Loads Up On Snapchat And This Social Media Stock On The Dip

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest on Friday bought 230,323 shares — estimated to be worth $12.7 million — in Snap Inc ((NYSE: SNAP), on the dip. read more