Cathie Wood Sells Tesla Shares And Loads Up On Snapchat And This Social Media Stock On The Dip

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest on Friday bought 230,323 shares — estimated to be worth $12.7 million — in Snap Inc ((NYSE: SNAP), on the dip.

Shares of the social media company, which are up 11.2% so far this year, sunk 26.7% lower at $55.14 a share on Friday.

Snap shares fell after the owner of social media app Snapchat said that privacy changes implemented by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) earlier this year on iOS devices hurt its advertising business.

The Santa Monica, California-based Snap’s third-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimate on Thursday. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), which also fell on Snap's warning, are scheduled to report quarterly numbers this week.

See Also: Snapchat Takes Other Social Media Stocks Down With It On Apple Privacy Changes Warning

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) bought shares in Snap on Friday. Other than ARKW, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too owns shares in the social media company.

The two ETFs held a total of 954,518 shares — worth $71.69 million, ahead of Friday’s trade.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.6M In Tesla, Continuing Profit-Booking From September

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Friday: