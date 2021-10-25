Cathie Wood Sells Tesla Shares And Loads Up On Snapchat And This Social Media Stock On The Dip
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest on Friday bought 230,323 shares — estimated to be worth $12.7 million — in Snap Inc ((NYSE: SNAP), on the dip.
Shares of the social media company, which are up 11.2% so far this year, sunk 26.7% lower at $55.14 a share on Friday.
Snap shares fell after the owner of social media app Snapchat said that privacy changes implemented by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) earlier this year on iOS devices hurt its advertising business.
The Santa Monica, California-based Snap’s third-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimate on Thursday. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), which also fell on Snap's warning, are scheduled to report quarterly numbers this week.
The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) bought shares in Snap on Friday. Other than ARKW, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too owns shares in the social media company.
The two ETFs held a total of 954,518 shares — worth $71.69 million, ahead of Friday’s trade.
Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Friday:
- Ark Invest continued to book profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). The investment firm sold 80,354 shares — estimated to be worth $73.09 million — in the electric vehicle maker’s stock. Tesla shares closed 1.75% higher at $909.68 a share on Friday.
- Bought 448,944 shares — estimated to be worth $27.94 a share — in Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) on the dip. Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led social media company closed 4.83% lower at $62.24 a share on Friday.
- Bought 203,467 shares — estimated to be worth $1.67 million — in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD). Shares of the company closed 3.86% lower at $8.21 a share.
