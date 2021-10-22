fbpx

Cathie Wood Sells Another $41.5M In Tesla As Shares Rally, Buys This Stock Instead

byRachit Vats
October 22, 2021 12:53 am
Cathie Wood Sells Another $41.5M In Tesla As Shares Rally, Buys This Stock Instead

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday further lowered its exposure in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), booking profit as shares of the electric vehicle maker rose after upbeat third-quarter earnings.

The investment management firm sold 46,414 shares — estimated to be worth $41.49 million — in Tesla.

Shares of the Elon Musk-led company closed 3.26% higher at $894 on Thursday. The stock has risen 22.5% so far this year and is up 15.3% year-to-date.

Ark has been booking profit in the stock since early September when shares of the Elon Musk-led company began an upward march.

See Also: Is Tesla On Track To Deliver Apple-Like Gross Margins Amid China Demand Rebound? Bulls Munster And Ives React To Q3 Earnings

Including the latest sale, the New York-based money managing firm has sold about $811 million worth of shares in Tesla since the start of September.

Tesla remains Ark Invest's biggest bet across ETFs despite the latest sales — a stock it predicts would hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.

Ark Invest sold Tesla shares via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) on Thursday. No other Wood-led ETF owns shares in the Elon Musk-led company.

Each of the three ETFs count Tesla as their largest exposure and held a total of 3.43 million shares — worth $2.96 billion — in the electric vehicle company, ahead of Thursday’s trade.

While Tesla’s weight in ARKQ is over 11%, it has slipped just below 10% in both ARKK and ARKW.

Ark bought 2.11 million shares — estimated to be worth $21 million — in Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) on Thursday. Shares of the company closed 8.16% higher at $9.94 on Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

