fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.29
372.69
+ 0.61%
BTC/USD
-3632.31
62369.10
-5.5%
DIA
-0.06
356.09
-0.02%
SPY
+ 1.28
451.13
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.17
142.90
-0.12%
GLD
-0.14
167.04
-0.08%

How Jim Cramer Would Play Ford Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

byAdam Eckert
October 21, 2021 6:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Jim Cramer Would Play Ford Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) made new 52-week highs during Thursday's session following positive analyst coverage on the stock this week.

What Happened: Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded Ford from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $15 to $20.

The Credit Suisse analyst cited a significant turnaround underway at Ford. The company is no longer reporting disappointing quarterly results and has accelerated its transition to electric vehicles and the digital world, according to Levy.

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman also said he's positive on Ford ahead of earnings next week. The analyst announced a December 2022 $20 price target on the stock. Brinkman expects Ford to benefit from a strong pricing environment and solid production numbers.

Related Link: Ford Analyst Says 'Significant Turnaround' Is Underway At The Detroit Automaker

Why It Matters: "We would be trimming Ford and right-sizing the position into today’s strength if we were not restricted from trading," Jim Cramer said in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club."

"Right-sizing" the position refers to reducing the weighting to a level that is more in line with other positions in a portfolio.

"Even though we tend to agree with the long-term thinking of the analyst calls, we think it is only right to capitalize on this cluster of positive analyst activity by trimming our position."

Cramer told "Investing Club" members he's concerned sentiment may have become too positive ahead of earnings. He prefers to buy stocks with solid fundamentals when sentiment becomes too negative, he noted.

The Detroit-based automaker is set to report its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Oct. 27.

Despite announcing intentions to trim his Ford position, Cramer said "we remain huge believers in the turnaround orchestrated by CEO Jim Farley."

F Price Action: Ford is up more than 85% year-to-date. The stock closed up 3.1% at $16.55.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Price Target Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. read more
Todd Gordon Says This Is What Ford Needs To Do To Lead The EV Space

Todd Gordon Says This Is What Ford Needs To Do To Lead The EV Space

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of Inside Edge Capital Management said auto stocks are on the move. read more
Why This Investor Sold General Motors, Bought This EV Stock

Why This Investor Sold General Motors, Bought This EV Stock

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss recently sold his General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) stock and bought Volkswagen AG (Pink: VWAGY) instead, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
'Mr. Wonderful' Buys Ford Shares After Taking Delivery Of F-150: Will He Buy More?

'Mr. Wonderful' Buys Ford Shares After Taking Delivery Of F-150: Will He Buy More?

Kevin O'Leary has owned General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) stock for a while, but "Mr. read more